‘Completely wrong’: Shiv Sena defends RSS over Javed Akhtar’s Taliban comparison

Javed Akhtar said that the Taliban are barbaric, their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same.

The Shiv Sena on Monday came out in defence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying that lyricist Javed AKhtar was “completely wrong” in comparing the organisation with the Taliban.

“How can you say those who favour the concept of a Hindu Rashtra are of Talibani mindset? We don’t agree with this,” an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said.

Akhtar is facing flak for his recent remarks during an interview in which he said that the Taliban are barbaric, their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same.