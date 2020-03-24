‘Completely avoidable, had time to prepare’, tweets Rahul Gandhi on COVID19 crisis

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Modi government didn’t realise the magnitude of the Covid-19 crisis and time lapsed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the mounting coronavirus cases in the country. In a tweet shared from his official account, the Gandhi family scion said the government didn’t realise the magnitude of the crisis and time lapsed. He said had the Covid-19 threat been taken more seriously, the situation would have been different.

“I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared,” Rahul said as he retweeted a tweet by Haryana-based doctor Kamna Kakkar.

Kamna tweeted that the hospitals are facing an acute shortage of essential protective equipment. “When they arrive, please send N95 masks and gloves to my grave. Taali aur thaali bhi baja dena waha! Regards, frustrated sarkari doctor,” she tweeted and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has also commented on Kamna’s tweet. He said the government should listen to the call of doctors and health workers who are putting their lives at risk in the fight against the deadly virus.

“Dear PM, this is what is wrong with your strategy to fight COVID-19. Doctors-Nurses-Health Workers don’t need mere ‘mention’ but ‘protection’ of N-95 Masks, Hazmat Suits/Shields, Gloves/Goggles/Shoe Covers,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Rahul had accused the government of violating the WHO suggestions and alleged a criminal conspiracy on the part of the government for not taking a decision to stock enough ventilators and surgical masks in the country. He had even mocked the ‘janata curfew’ call given by the PM.

According to Health Ministry data, the country has reported nearly 500 coronavirus cases. This includes 10 deaths. Almost the entire country has now been placed under a lockdown. Road, rail and air traffic have been suspended till March 31.