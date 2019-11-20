‘Complete injustice’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict

He also exhorted the Muslim community to reject the separate five acres of land to the Muslims for the construction of a new mosque. (File)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has again expressed his discontent with the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi title dispute, saying the judgment was by no means “complete justice” that the powers under Article 142 are required to be used for.

Responding to media reports on the Ayodhya verdict, Owaisi said, “The Supreme Court’s judgment in the Babri Masjid title suit is by no means the “complete justice” that the powers under Article 142 are required to be used for. It is, at best, ‘incomplete justice’ or, at worst, ‘complete injustice’.”

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with the SC’s power to exercise its jurisdiction and pass order as is necessary for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it.

The Hyderabad MP has been vehemently opposing the apex court’s judgement, calling it a “victory of belief over facts”. He also said that he was not satisfied with the ruling and that the apex court is “indeed supreme but not infallible,” he said quoting a former Chief Justice of India.

He also exhorted the Muslim community to reject the separate five acres of land to the Muslims for the construction of a new mosque.

The AIMIM chief had attended the meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) where it was decided that the board would file a review petition against the SC judgement. However, Sunni Waqf Board as well as Iqbal Ansari, also a main litigant in the case, distanced themselves from the board’s view and maintained that they would not file a review petition.

Last week, a complaint was filed against Owaisi in Indore for his comments on the Supreme Court’s verdict. The complaint alleged that he had delivered inflammatory speeches following the top court’s judgment in Ayodhya case.

In its verdict in the Ayodhya case on November 9, the Supreme Court ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.