‘Complete failure’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra blasts Uttar Pradesh police after gangster Vikas Dubey’s arrest from Ujjain

Priyanka demanded a probe by CBI in order to unveil all facts and links to those who protected Dubey.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has come down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath government and the Uttar Pradesh police after Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the Kanpur shootout that left 8 policemen dead, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Priyanka said that the fact that the gangster had managed to reach Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh despite an alert not only exposes the glaring loopholes in the government’s security claims but also pointed towards a possible nexus.

“The UP police has proven to be a complete failure in terms of the promptness with which it should have acted in the Kanpur massacre. That the accused managed to reach Ujjain despite an alert not only blows the lid off false security claims but also points to a possible nexus,” Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

… तीन महीने पुराने पत्र पर ‘नो एक्शन’ और कुख्यात अपराधियों की सूची में ‘विकास’ का नाम न होना बताता है कि इस मामले के तार दूर तक जुड़े हैं। यूपी सरकार को मामले की CBI जांच करा सभी तथ्यों और प्रोटेक्शन के ताल्लुकातों को जगज़ाहिर करना चाहिए। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 9, 2020

Priyanka also sought to draw attention to the letter purportedly written by Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, who led the raid at Vikas Dubey’s house last Friday and was among the eight killed, surfaced on social media on Monday. The letter alleged that station officer Vinay Tiwari had got a serious charge against Dubey dropped. The police later said that it had no record of any such letter written by the slain DSP. Tiwari was suspended and later arrested.

“No action on the three-month-old letter and the absence of ‘Vikas’ in the list of notorious criminals suggests that the wires, in this case, are connected,” Priyanka alleged.

She also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in order to unveil all facts and links to those who protected Dubey all along. “The UP government should conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter and reveal all the facts and connections of those who offered him protection,” Priyanka tweeted.

Vikas Dubey was arrested from Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh outside the Mahakl temple. He is accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur shootout.