Complaints of rigging, arm twisting by TMC as West Bengal votes in Phase-I polls today

March 27, 2021 10:39 AM

Meanwhile, a delegation of TMC MPs will be meeting the Chief Election Officer of West Bengal at noon today to raise some serious concerns.

West bengal rigging EVM TMC BJPWest Bengal Polls: Soumendu Adhikari alleged that voters were being influenced and stopped from voting at booth number 149.

Several complaints of rigging were made to the Election Commission within two hours of the start of Phase-I voting in West Bengal. Nandigram BJP candidate and TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari has written to Election Commission seeking suspension of Haldia Additional SP Partha Ghosh, Haldia SDPO Barunbaidya and some other officers of Nandigram Police Station for allegedly helping TMC members in carrying out malpractices, irregularities during the polls. Adhikari also went to meet people in the constituency. “We approached the Election Commission and asked them to have free and fair polls. People will choose whom they want. TMC is scared. We’ve given the name of one Alauddin to the EC. He created disturbances there,” said Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader and brother of Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP candidate from West Midnapore, Samit Das also complained that some TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. “Voting underway smoothly in Midnapore town. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. At booth number 266 and 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We’ve complained to the Election Commission,” said Samit Das.

Earlier today in East Midnapore, 2 security personnel were injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal, Bhagwanpur assembly constituency ahead of voting. BJP district president Anup Chakraborty alleged that those associated with the TMC are trying to terrorise people in the Argoal panchayat area.

A vehicle used to deliver food to the polling workers in Purulia also caught fire under mysterious circumstances last night. The driver is being questioned by the officials. In another incident, at least three TMC workers were injured in a blast at the Muraliganj party office in Bankura district, earlier today. “TMC goons were making bombs inside the party office. It might have exploded,” said a local.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien today said that his party will retain the power. “TMC will win Bengal. Bengal’s daughter will defeat Bengal’s traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram. Members of the tourist gang (BJP leaders) will continue to do what they do best – try and destroy institutions in India,” said O’Brien.

In West Bengal, elections are being held in eight phases for 294 assembly seats.

