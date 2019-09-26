Complaint filed against Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj for comparing citizens from UP, Bihar to infiltrators

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Kejriwal vs BJP over NRC: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj for spreading false rumours on the National Register of Citizens, lying about the guidelines set by Supreme Court in this regard and comparing citizens of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan with infiltrators. The complaint has been filed by Delhi BJP leaders Neelkant Bakshi and Kapil Mishra with the DCP, New Delhi.

“The comments by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his fellow MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) yesterday is a deliberate attempt to spread rumours in order to create misconceptions about the NRC among the public but also lead to a potential law and order situation,” the complaint dated September 26 states.

Kejriwal told media on Wednesday that Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief would be the first to have to leave Delhi if the NRC was to be implemented in the national capital. “Agar Delhi mein NRC lagoo hota hai to Manoj Tiwari ko sabse pehle chod ke jaana padega,” he had said in response to a question.

Also Read: ‘How does an IRS officer not know what NRC is?’ BJP declares war against Arvind Kejriwal over dig at Manoj Tiwari

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj had also taken to Twitter to comment on the implications of the NRC exercise, if at all it is implemented in Delhi. Addressing Manoj Tiwari on Twitter, Bharadwaj wrote, “People from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Bihar come to Delhi for employment. They are equal participants to the development of Delhi. They are not thieves. These people will have to leave Delhi if NRC is imposed. Why are you against them?”

He further said that only those who have documents to prove residence in Delhi prior to 1971 will be allowed to stay in Delhi while all others will be forced to leave. “I think the first such proof should be sought from Manoj Tiwari,” Bharadwaj said yesterday.

Complaint filed against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj by BJP leaders Neelkant Bakshi & Kapil Mishra for ‘spreading false rumours on NRC, lying on guidelines set by Supreme Court, comparing citizens of Uttar Pradesh,Bihar,Odisha, Rajasthan with infiltrators’. pic.twitter.com/Iyvd7AopYN — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

The BJP leaders have now told police that the repeated remarks by AAP leaders is not only an attempt to create insecurities among people but also create a possible law and order situation. The BJP has also alleged in its complaint that the remarks have hurt the sentiments of people from other states living in Delhi.

“The manner in which people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been compared with infiltrators has deeply angered the people living in Delhi and can become a cause for disturbing social harmony,” the leaders said.

“It is possible that this is an attempt to protect Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in Delhi. It could also be a well-planned conspiracy to obstruct the implementation of directions issued by the Supreme Court and the central government to identify infiltrators,” the complaint added.