‘Compelled to take my life’: Indian woman’s chilling video moments before suicide in New York sparks fury

Mandeep Kaur, a 30-year-old mother of two daughters, ended her life by suicide in New York on August 3. The incident came to light after her video shot moments before the incident surfaced on the internet. In the viral video, Kaur is seen sobbing and seeking forgiveness from her parents for taking the drastic step.

Just watched that video of Mandeep Kaur sobbing and saying how she couldn’t take being abused anymore right before she committed suicide. So heartbroken for her & for her two girls who are still in the custody of the monster who beat her. pic.twitter.com/F1ekuORase — Sumit (@SumitHansd) August 5, 2022

The tragedy has sparked fury both in the US and in India against domestic violence. Many have demanded the immediate arrest of her husband – Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu – for abetment of suicide. Kaur, whose family belongs to Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, is worried about the safety of Kaur’s two daughters aged six and four.

Kaur and Sandhu got married in 2015. Hailing from a family of farmers, Kaur was married to Sandhu, who worked as a trucker in the US. Three years after the marriage, she moved to the US to live with her husband.

Kaur had previously also complained to her family about ill-treatment and severe thrashing by her husband. A police case was also filed by her family in New York. But later, Kaur told her parents that she had forgiven her husband and that he had promised to make amends.

While there is no report of any legal action against Kaur’s husband of her in-laws, the Uttar Pradesh police has filed a case of domestic violence, abetment to suicide under IPC 306, 323, 432 and 498-A after her father filed an FIR in Bijnor.

The Indian Embassy in New York also took to Twitter to express the anguish over the death by suicide. The Embassy said that it was in touch with local authorities and will help in every way it can.

People are sharing the video with the hashtags #JusticeforMandeep and #KaurMovement. Many say that this is the proverbial tip of the iceberg since there are many such Mandeeps being tortured by their families living abroad. In her last video, Mandeep Kaur said that she was being forced to take this decision. She said that she tried everything for past eight years to keep this marriage going. She also accused her husband of infidelity.