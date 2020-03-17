‘Compelled to leave Congress’, Jyotiraditya Scindia reveals why he switched to BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that corruption was rampant in Kamal Nath’s government and the “transfer industry” was flourishing right under the nose of the CM. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath was not interested in working with him. Speaking to CNN News18, Scindia explained why he switched to the BJP and went on to say that he was betrayed by Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh for raising people’s issues.

Scindia claimed that corruption was rampant in Nath’s government and the “transfer industry” was flourishing right under the nose of the CM. He alleged that ‘mafia raj’ is once again prevalent in the state.

The former Guna MP, who shifted to the BJP in a decision that left the Congress stumped last week, said he was “compelled to leave the Congress party”, which he served for close to two decades. Scindia added that MLAs and leaders loyal to him were being harassed by the Kamal Nath government and the state Congress leadership.

He also talked about the unfulfilled promises by the Kamal Nath government, including the waiver of loans even after 18 months of forming government. He claimed that no loan waiver was announced by the government whereas Rahul Gandhi during the election rallies had promised to waive off loans within 10 days.

“Corruption under Kamal Nath is rampant Transfer Udyog, Sand Mafia in play. Youth agenda not fulfilled, the promise of dole unfulfilled. I was betrayed by Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh for raising these issues,” he was quoted as saying by the channel.

In a dramatic turn of events, Scindia on March 11 joined the BJP, leaving the Kamal Nath government on the brink of collapse as 22 MLAs soon resigned from the Assembly. Scindia wanted a Rajya Sabha berth but the Congress leadership was reluctant on nominating him. Soon after he joined the BJP, the saffron party announced his nomination to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh. Scindia had lost his family bastion of Guna to BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in the general elections held last year.