Communists do not respect India’s culture, history and spirituality: PM Modi attacks Kerala’s left government on Sabarimala issue

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 8:06 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the left government in Kerala on the Sabarimala issue, saying Communists do not respect India's culture and spirituality.

Narendra Modi, Sabarimala issue, kerala, Communists,  CPI-M, Lord Ayyappa shrine, LDF "We know that the Communists do not respect India's culture, history and spirituality," Modi said at a public meeting here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the left government in Kerala on the Sabarimala issue, saying Communists do not respect India’s culture and spirituality. Hitting out at the CPI-M-led LDF and the opposition spearheaded by the UDF in the state, he said both the fronts were two sides of the same coin and accused them of neglecting people of the state.

“We know that the Communists do not respect India’s culture, history and spirituality,” Modi said at a public meeting here. Modi said the Congress party has multiple stands on the Sabarimala issue. “They say one thing in Parliament and another in Pathanamthitta (where the Lord Ayyappa shrine is located),” the Prime Minister said.

