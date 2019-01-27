Communist government disrespecting all aspects of Kerala’s culture: PM Narendra Modi attacks Left on Sabarimala

PM Narendra Modi hit out at the Kerala government on several issues,

Speaking at a public rally in Kerala’s Thrissur, Prime Minister Modi said that the ongoing controversy on the Sabarimala Temple has caught nation’s attention.

“The people of India are seeing the manner in which the Communist Government of Kerala are disrespecting all aspects of Kerala’s culture,” PM Modi said attacking the state government, reported news agency, ANI.

The Prime Minister was in Kerala today to inaugurate the Rs 16,500 crore Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex at BPCL Kochi where Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P. Sathasivam, and other leaders were also present.

Just a few months from the crucial Lok Sabha elections this year, PM Modi attended several events in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He addressed a public rally in Kerala and sharply attacked the local government on various issues including Sabarimala and political killings in the state which is governed by the Left Democratic Front. He also hit out the opposition for ‘mahagathbandan’.

PM Modi also listed the achievements of his government and said that the goal is to provide a cooking gas connection to every home in the country and said that his government is very close to it. He said that about six crore poor women have received free cooking gas connection.

PM Modi also addressed another rally in neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and said that the government is committed to providing employment opportunities and education to all segments of the society and cited the recently introduced 10 percent reservation in education and govt employment to the poor among the general category.

In Tamil Nadu, PM Narendra laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

PM Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu has been marred by hashtags war on Twitter with #GoBackModi trending on the social microblogging site prior to his visit to the southern state. Many other tweets, however, welcomed Modi to Madurai with Hashtags such as #MaduraiThanksModi and #TNWelcomesModi too among the top trends on Twitter. This is Modi’s second visit to Kerala in less than a fortnight.