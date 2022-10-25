Communal violence erupts in Vadodara over Diwali celebrations, 19 detained

Diwali celebrations in Gujarat’s Vadodara went awry as people from two communities clashed against each other in the wee hours on Tuesday over the burning of crackers in the city’s Panigate locality. According to the police, 19 members from both sides have been detained, reported news agency PTI. Visuals showed a petrol bomb being hurled at policemen.

According to local reports, one person has been detained from the direction from where a petrol bomb was hurled at. The person had allegedly thrown a petrol bomb, which was aimed at the cops from third floor of a building in the area, an hour after the fight broke out, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya told PTI.

According to reports, a few shops were also set ablaze, while many shops were ransacked by a mob. The incident purportedly unfolded near a Muslim medical centre and a pharmacy store.



The scuffle broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at around 12: 45 am, reported PTI.



According to PTI, there were no injuries reported from the site of the clash. Jaganiya said that after a rocket firecracker struck a motorbike, which was in that area, the bike caught fire, adding that both the communities resorted to stone-pelting.



“Following an issue over the bursting of firecrackers and hurling rocket bombs at each other, people from two communities pelted stones at each other,” the official further told PTI.

Following the incident, security was heightened in the area and the situation was brought under control, the officer told PTI, adding that suspects from both communities were questioned in connection with the incident.