Communal parties like BJP bigger threat to India than dynastic politics: Former Karnataka CM returns PM Modi’s ‘parivarwadi’ swipe

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘family politics’ attack in Hyderabad, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday hit out at PM Modi, stating that communal politics is a far bigger threat to the country as compared to dynastic politics.

Taking to social media, Kumaraswamy pointed out that the Prime Minister’s remarks denouncing dynastic politics is actually aimed at regional parties as they have emerged as BJP’s primary opposition following the decline of Congress.

“The intent of the Prime Minister is to target regional parties under the guise of targeting dynastic politics. Since the fall of the Congress party, regional parties emerged as the main political rivals to the BJP. The BJP may go to any extent to finish off such regional parties”, Kumaraswamy wrote on Twitter.

“The danger to the nation is not from dynastic political parties, it is posed by communal parties like the BJP. Parties raising emotive issues to grab political ground are the real threat to democracy and pose a threat to constitutional values. I do not think that the honourable PM is not aware of this,” Kumaraswamy further said.

Calling ‘family-run parties’ as the biggest threat to India, PM Modi had said, “Pariwarwaadi’ parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people”.

PM Modi had trained guns at Telangana Chief Minister KC Chandrashekhar Rao at his home turf. KCR, who was on a visit to Bengaluru in a bid to stich together an opposition alliance comprising of regional parties, hit back at Modi saying that change is imminent at the Centre as people are frustrated with inflation and unemployment. KCR also visited Kumaraswamy and his father Rajya Sabha MP HD Deve Gowda on Thursday.

Saying that PM’s strategy of targetting “regional parties will not bear fruit”‘, Kumaraswamy said, “Who has disrupted the unity in diversity achieved in the country despite the presence of multiple castes, religions, languages, food, and commercial practices? Who started the unconstitutional practice of poaching legislators from other parties under Operation Lotus?”

“The strategy of targeting dynastic politics to attack regional parties will not bear fruit. India is not about the BJP alone. Only when 140 crore people in India come together can there be India. I hope the PM will understand this,” Kumaraswamy said.