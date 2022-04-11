Communal clashes mar Ram Navami celebrations in four states; one dead in Gujarat, violence and arson in MP, Bengal and Delhi

Incidents of communal clashes were reported from across four states — Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh — during processions on Sunday to mark Ram Navami. While one person was killed and another one injured in a communal clash in Khambhat city of Gujarat while parts of Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone were placed under curfew after violence and arson.

Here is a detailed account of incidents of violence reported from across states:

Gujarat

One person was killed and another one injured in a communal clash in Khambhat city of Gujarat during a procession taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami, while Himmatnagar city in the state also witnessed violence between members of two communities during a similar event.

The clashing groups indulged in stone pelting and arson at both the places and the police had to lob tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone city triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city.

Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Khargone superintendent of police Sidharth Choudhary and two police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting along with some people. Khargone District Collector Anugrah P said section 144 of CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in the entire city.

West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that a procession on Ram Navami was attacked by police in Howrah. He also said that many people have got injured in the police action. “Ram Bhakts aren’t safe in WB. Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur. Many got injured. Can’t Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?” he wrote on Twitter.

Adhikari further said that many participants of the procession were left injured after the actions of the West Bengal police. He further said that devotees are not allowed to practice their religion in the state.

Delhi

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel here on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the violence. The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess and “created a violent atmosphere”. However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that “Leftists” obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami.