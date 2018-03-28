Communal clash erupts in Bihar’s Nalanda district; more than 20 persons injured

Nalanda district has a tradition of Ram Navami processions being taken out in different parts on separate dates even after the festival which was on Sunday last. (Representative image: PTI)

Members of two communities clashed today over taking out a religious procession in Bihar’s Nalanda district, leaving more than 20 persons, including four security personnel, injured, police said. Nalanda is the native district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Communal clashes have erupted in several districts in the state since Ram Navami last Sunday. “People from both sides indulged in heavy stone-pelting in Silao block of the district following a dispute over the route of a Ram Navami procession, and police had to resort to mild use of force besides firing tear gas shells to quell the mobs,” Superintendent of Police, Nalanda, Sudhir Kumar Porika said.

Nalanda district has a tradition of Ram Navami processions being taken out in different parts on separate dates even after the festival which was on Sunday last. The procession was scheduled for today in Silao. He said the miscreants also hurled stones at the security personnel, causing injuries to a jawan of Sashastra Seema Bal, the bodyguard of a Deputy SP and two constables. A number of vehicles were damaged.

A number of rioters were also injured in the violence which has been brought under control, the SP said. Senior officials, including DIG Patna Range Rajesh Kumar and Nalanda DM Thyagarajan, were camping in the area, he added. More than 20 persons, including the injured security personnel, were taken to the Primary Health Centre in Silao for treatment and their condition was stated to be out of danger, the SP added.

No arrests have been made so far and investigations were on, he said. Clashes have erupted in districts like Bhagalpur and Aurangabad, triggering a political slugfest with the opposition RJD-Congress combine blaming the spurt in such incidents on alleged dominance of the BJP, the junior partner in the Nitish Kumar government, on the state’s bureaucratic machinery.