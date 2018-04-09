Commonwealth Games 2018: India on a roll, teenager Manu Bhaker shatters records, Jitu Rai wins gold; list of medals here

For an athlete winning a gold at an international event is a big dream. But for 16-year-old Manu Bhaker, winning gold medals and setting new records appear to be an integral part of every performance. At the ongoing 21st Commionwealth Games in Gold Coast, the class XI student who hails from Jhajjar won the 6th gold for India, defeating Heena Sidhu and Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch in the Women’s 10m air pistol category. Manu produced a spectacular performance, setting two new records. She scored 240.9 points in the final game and also become one of the youngest ever sportspersons to win a Gold for India. While Heena scored 234 points to clinch silver, Elena scored 214.9 points to settle for bronze.

After winning gold, the athlete wants to be left alone and do what she enjoys the most, unlike others. Soon after the ceremony was over, she saw a new Table Tennis table and unused paddles in the Games Village. She went to her room upstairs and kept her medal by her bedside and returned to the recreation zone only to play Table Tennis just like other teenagers who play to relax after their finals.

Shooting is just a hobby for Manu and a gun is a toy for her. She has hardly returned home from any tournament without a medal. Last month, the pistol sensation had finished on the top of the podium twice at ISSR Junior World Cup in Sydney and senior Shooting World Cup in Mexico. Ask her what is thinking now, she says South Korea, where she will represent her country at the upcoming World Cup games and wants to return home him with one more yellow metal.

Her coach Jaspal Rana says that his main challenge is to keep Manu’s newness factor alive and selecting the tournaments wisely to make her deliver the best. He says that the 15-day long Changwon event in South Korea, commencing from August 31 will give shooters first change to book their seats for Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s the list of athletes who have won medals for India so far at the 21st CWG:

Gold

India has so far won 8 gold medals. While 5 was bagged by weightlifters, the remaining 3 was won by athletes in air pistol events and in table tennis. Details below:

1. On Monday, Jitu Rai clinched his second CWG gold. He won the yellow metal in Men’s 10m air pistol event.

2. The Indian women’s table tennis team won first ever CWG gold.

3. Shooter Manu Bhaker won gold in Women’s 10m air pistol event.

4. Weightlifter Punam Yadav finished top on the podium in Women’s 69kh category.

5. Weightlifter Venkat Rahul Ragala won a gold in Men’s 85 kg category.

6. Weightlifter Satish Kumar Sivalingam won gold in Men’s 77kg category.

7. Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu grabbed the first spot in Women’s 53kg category.

8. On the opening day of the CWG, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold for India in Women’s 48kg category.

Silver

1. Shooter Mitharval won silver in Men’s 10m air pistol event.

2. Weightlifter Pradeep Singh won silver in Men’s 105kg category.

3. Shooter Heena Sindhu won silver in Women’s 10 air pistol event.

4. Weightlifter P Gururaja won silver for India in Men’s 56kg category.

Bronze

1. Weightlifter Vikas Thakur won bronze in Men’s 94kg category.

2. Shooter Ravi Kumar won silver in Men’s 10m air rifle event.

3. Weightlifter Deepak Lather, a teenager, settled for the third spot in Men’s 69kg category.