‘Committed towards making small farmers pride of India’: PM Modi on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government is committed towards marking small farmers, who own less than two hectares of land and comprise over 80 per cent of all farmers, the country’s pride. He also announced that rice provided under any scheme will be fortified by 2024.

“Small farmer becomes the pride of the country, this is our dream. In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. They have to be provided new facilities,” he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

PM Modi said that the policies made by the erstwhile governments focused less on small farmers, but in the last seven years, decisions are being made keeping them in focus.

“The Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana takes care of the small expenses of the small farmers. More than 1.5 lakh crores have been deposited directly to the bank accounts of over 10 crore farmer families fo far,” the prime minister said.

“We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages,” PM Modi said while stressing that digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages too.

The prime minister gave a clarion call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for building a new India. India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, he said.

“We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatma Nirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence,” the prime minister said, stressing that the day should not be merely a ceremony.

The prime minister also said that the government will prepare an E-commerce platform for self-help groups in villages to get them a bigger market for their products. “There are more than eight crore sisters in the village who are associated with our self-help group, they make more than one product. Now the government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad,” PM Modi said.