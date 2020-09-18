Committed to procure crop at MSP, Opposition misleading farmers: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accused opposition parties of misleading farmers over the three farm sector bills brought by the Modi government. Khattar said that the government was committed to procuring every single grain of crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the bills will not lead to closure of government mandis.

“The introduction of these ordinances does not mean that government mandis would be closed. Procurement of crops at MSP will continue and “by no chance will procurement be done below MSP,” he said while addressing the media virtually on Thursday.

“This time we have decided that Haryana will not be procuring a single grain coming from other states including Rajasthan and Punjab. Whereas grains produced by each farmer of Haryana will be procured by the state government at Minimum Support Price,” he added. The Chief Minister said that there will be no change in the functioning of mandis.

Targeting the Congress, he said that the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Punjab should start the procurement of millet and maize like Haryana is doing. He said that the opposition parties have nothing to do with the interest of farmers.

“They are deceiving the farmers so as to save their political existence. However, the farmers’ especially progressive farmers and farmer organisations have now understood that the state government is committed for the welfare of farmers and procurement will be done at MSP only,” he said.

Khattar said that his government has consistently taken farmer-friendly decisions. The BJP government, he said, has given compensation and launched new farmer welfare schemes like Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana and Meri Fasal Mera Byora.

“I appeal to the farmers to remain vigilant about double -standards of the Congress,” he said.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two Agricultural Bills — Farmers’ Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 amid protests by the opposition.

The Congress party has termed the bills as a ‘deadly attack’ on farmers and agricultural labourers.