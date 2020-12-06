  • MORE MARKET STATS

Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar’s dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

By: |
December 6, 2020 9:48 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.(Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

Related News

“Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation,” Modi tweeted

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar’s dreams for our nation PM Modi on his death anniversary
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Released by Houthis in Yemen, 14 Indian seamen fly back home from Dubai
2Farmers-Centre talks: No breakthrough; next meet on December 9
3BJP would have won more than 100 seats if there was more time for campaign: Telangana BJP president