Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar’s dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.
“Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation,” Modi tweeted
