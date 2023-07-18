Coming soon: Over 105 antiquities to return to India from US

The United States has handed over as many as 105 antiquities to India. The artifacts are expected to reach here soon, officials said. A repatriation ceremony was held for these objects at the Indian Consulate in New York on Monday.

According to the officials, 105 artifacts represent a wide geographical spread in terms of their origin in India. Around 50 artifacts relate to religious subjects (Hinduism, Jainism and Islam) and the rest are of cultural significance, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read: Big takeaways from PM Modi’s State visit to the US

The list of objects to be handed over to India include terracotta Yakshi plaque belonging to the 1st century BC, which was stolen from ‘eastern India’; a red sandstone Dancing Ganesha from the 9th century, with its provenance in central India; a 10th century Kubera, also belonging to central India, and several other valuable antiquities.

On its arrival, Archaeological survey of India (ASI) will decide if the object is to be returned to its original place, and handed over to the respective state government, or whether to display them at a museum dedicated to repatriated antiquities at Delhi’s Purana Qila.

Also Read: Modi US visit: Date, time, full schedule of events – All you need to know

In his US-state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over the decision, “I am happy that the American government has decided to return more than 100 antiquities of India that were stolen from us. These antiquities had reached the international markets. I express my gratitude to the American government for this.”