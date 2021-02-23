Coming soon: AIMPLB’s own web series and journal to explain Sharia and Indian laws to Muslims

The journal would be in Urdu and English.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced that it would launch a legal journal and a webseries to explain court judgements to Muslims. The journal would be in Urdu and English. In a tweet, the AIMPLB informed that the working committee of the board passed a resolution to start a Sharia awareness webseries. “It also decided to start a legal journal in the Urdu and English languages,” it said. The announcement came following a decision taken during a board meeting led by its president Mohd Rabey Hasani Nadvi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, AIMPLB General Secretary Syed Mohammad Wali Rahmani said that the idea behind the web series was to spread awareness on legal issues for Muslims. The series, he said, will be done in an interview-discussion format. The series also will analyse High Court and Supreme court judgements so that common people can understand them. “Not just Sharia, we will also focus on the country’s laws and judgments,” Rahmani told IE.

The AIMPLB has put out a statement saying board member Asma Zehra will prepare a blueprint for the web series and advocate MR Shamshad will prepare a plan for the legal journal in English and Urdu.

The Board members also discussed the issue of safeguarding Waqf properties and said that they will launch a campaign in this regard. In a statement, the Board said that the Waqf Act was prepared and approved after a lot of hard work. The Act, board said, has provisions to safeguard Waqf properties from being sold. “But efforts are being made from several quarters to make changes to these provisions, which can threaten the safeguarding of Waqf properties. So, it was decided that for the safety of Waqf properties, a campaign should be launched across the country,” the statement said.