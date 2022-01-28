  • MORE MARKET STATS

Comforting to know China returned Arunachal teen: Rahul Gandhi

“It was comforting to know that China has returned Miram Taron. When will India get back its land occupied by China, Prime Minister ji,” Gandhi asked on Twitter.

Written by PTI
rahul gandhi
Gandhi has been attacking Modi and his government on the standoff in Ladakh and has accused the prime minister of "surrendering" India's land to China. (File photo: AP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when will India’s land “occupied by China” be returned. His tweet came after China returned missing Arunachal teen Miram Taron to India.

“It was comforting to know that China has returned Miram Taron. When will India get back its land occupied by China, Prime Minister ji,” Gandhi asked on Twitter.

The teenager from Arunachal Pradesh had gone missing a few days ago and the Chinese located him later. The China’s People’s Liberation Army handed him over to the Indian Army in Thursday.

Gandhi has been attacking Modi and his government on the standoff in Ladakh and has accused the prime minister of “surrendering” India’s land to China.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.