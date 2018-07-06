Combating the epidemic! Gorakhpur launches mobile app to check encephalitis

According to an official, the app, available on Google Play Store, could be used on any smart phone even without internet to ensure that people in remote areas get timely medical aid. (IE)

With encephalitis claiming the lives of hundreds of children every year in eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Gorakhpur administration today launched an android based smart phone application to combat the epidemic. Named ‘Stop JE/AES’, the app that lets users seek immediate medical help with the touch of a button was launched by Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar and DM Vijyendra Pandian. According to an official, the app, available on Google Play Store, could be used on any smart phone even without internet to ensure that people in remote areas get timely medical aid.

By pressing the help button in the app, an alert can be sent to the control room which would call back on the number to collect the details about the patient, Kumar said. As a first response, auxiliary mid wives (ANMs) will rush to help the patient who would be carried to a nearby community health centre (CHC)/ primary health centre (PHC) or hospital through 102 0r 108 ambulance services, he said.

For encephalitis patients, the first 48 hours are very important and through this app, the patient can be rushed to the hospital without any delay, he added. Furthermore, during the treatment, automatic alerts will be sent to the CMO’s office so that concerned health officials could help the patient, Kumar said.

The mobile phone app will be launched in all the affected districts if it successfully serves the purpose in Gorakhpur. A software– Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakaram (RBSK) — that would help display the details of children referred to the CHCs/PHCs and hospitals on CMS portal was also launched on the occasion.