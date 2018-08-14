Coloured stickers to identify fuel of vehicles

To identify cleaner vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is planning to have hologram-based coloured stickers on vehicles which would indicate the nature of fuel being used.

The court accepted the ministry’s proposal that said hologram-based light blue sticker would be used in vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel, while an orange sticker would be put on diesel-run vehicles.

Additional solicitor general ANS Nadkarni, who was representing the MoRTH, told a Bench headed by justice MB Lokur that hologram-based coloured stickers would help policymakers and the public in identifying cleaner vehicles and restrict the use of dirtier fuel-run vehicles.

He said the government is also in the process of amending the Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989. “It is proposed that the colour coding for the third registration plate in the form of ‘self destructive type’ stickers would be incorporated in the proposed amendment of the ‘Motor Vehicles (New High Security Registration Plates) Order, 2001’ and further the ‘date of first registration’ would also be printed in the sticker.”

The bench accepted the suggestions and asked the ministry to implement the use of coloured stickers on vehicles plying in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by September 30.

The apex court also told the ministry to consider having green number plates for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Amicu curiae Aparajita Singh had earlier suggested that colour-coaded stickers should be used to identify the nature of fuel being used in vehicles. “This would be more scientific than the odd and even scheme that is being followed presently. Colour-coded stickers will also help identify petrol cars more than 15 years old and diesel cars more than 10 years old which are prohibited from plying in the NCR by the National Green Tribunal, but the order is yet to be implemented,” Singh had suggested.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist MC Mehta in 1985. A series of orders have been passed by the top court over the years to try and curb growing pollution in the NCR of Delhi.