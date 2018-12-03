‘Colonised Minds’: Imran Khan hits back after critics brand ‘egg and chicken’ plan as serious comedy

“So this is another Google-it-solution,” one tweet said. (file image)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has hit back at his critics for mocking his poultry plan for rural women to alleviate poverty, calling them “colonised minds”. At a ceremony to mark 100 days of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in office, the PTI leader had proposed to provide poultry and livestock to women to encourage entrepreneurship in underprivileged women. Khan on Thursday said that his government will provide injections to them for raising the chicken faster.

“This way, they will have nutrient food for eating and more chicken and eggs to sell,” he had said. But far from being impressed, Twitter branded it as “serious comedy”.

Pakistani journalist Sana Bucha posted a sarcastic tweet that read: “100 days. Desi murghis (hen), Teekay (injection) and Kattas (calves). This is the survival story. This is our rebirth. This is our future. This is the turn of this country. We are now safe. Believe in the Naya Pakistan.”

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, in a series of tweets, also slammed Khan and said, “After listening to Imran Khan’s suggestion, I am shocked and concerned for our country. Eggs, Desi chicken and Kattas-based economy at a time when the fourth industrial revolution is on the horizon is a much too ‘serious comedy’. It shows what kind of agenda is being discussed in the PM office.”

“So this is another Google-it-solution,” another of his tweets said.

However, the PTI leader defended his plan on Twitter and said, “For the colonised minds when ‘desis’ talk about chickens combating poverty they get mocked, but when ‘walaitis’ (foreigners) talk about desi chicken and poverty it’s brilliance!”

The ruling party – Pakistan Tehreek-i-lnsaf (PTI) – also came out on Twitter to support the plan, saying, “Microsoft founder, Bill Gates launched a campaign to help extremely poor families in Africa by giving them chickens. However, when PM Imran Khan talks about it, it becomes an issue.”

“Propagandists really can’t rise above their hate!” it added.

“Those who are poking fun of Imran Khan and PTI for the chicken and egg theory of poverty alleviation should pause and read what Bill Gates has to say on the subject.” former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi tweeted in Imran Khan’s defense.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, who is a Washington-based Pakistani journalist, said, “While proposing desi eggs and chickens to fix the economy & alleviate poverty, lmran Khan said a lot of work has been done on it, it’s ready. So this was the policy you guys were discussing all this time in the GHQ & PM house?”

Another tweet by a user named Anwar Zaheed, said, “No one is behind it’s all Imran Khan Stupidity And Foolishness And his speeches “KATTA, KATTI, Eggs And Chicken, Fish And Prawns.Now our Economi is based on this”Is it Justified “?. What message you are giving the world that economically we are here. (sic)”