‘Colonial mindset’: Indians lash out at UK’s ‘racist’ vaccine policy on Twitter

The United Kingdom’s vaccine policy, making it mandatory for Indians to go under quarantine there has caused a massive backlash back home. First, the UK had dropped Covishield from the list of accepted vaccines and added it only after India threatened reciprocal action. However, despite adding Covishield to the list of accepted vaccines, the UK now appears to have said that they have a problem with India’s vaccine certificate and said that meeting minimum criteria is a must.

However, the UK’s decision did not fare well in India with several prominent personalities expressing their discontent on social media platforms.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also slammed the UK’s decision saying imperial mindset never dies. “Imperial attitudes never die; they just fade away. In some areas, though, they seem to fade more slowly than in others. The new travel-related regulations announced by the United Kingdom (UK) have predictably invoked outrage in India, directed particularly at the shockingly discriminatory rules surrounding the recognition of the vaccination status of incoming travellers,” said Tharoor in his column publihsed at the Quint.

My article in @TheQuint on Britain's imperial quarantine policy for fullly-vaccinated Indians & why it's right for us to be outraged about it: https://t.co/2vL7qyVR9s — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 21, 2021

Former Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin questioned whether UK’s policy was about app or sophistry? “Is it about an App or sophistry? USA – No national vaccine App & no federal guidance, 22 states ban Apps, Only 7 states have Apps, Many Govt. agencies rely on paper records, Yet, no quarantine in UK 4 US visitors. But…UK says quarantine 4 Indians as Cowin App has issues?” he said.

Executive Chairperson of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wondered whether the UK was trying to make money on PCR tests. “Problem Isn’t Covishield But India’s Vaccine Certificate, Says UK – India’s digital certification is far more reliable than other countries’ manual system. Is UK trying to make money on PCR tests?” said Shaw.

Problem Isn't Covishield But India's Vaccine Certificate, Says UK – India’s digital certification is far more reliable than other countries’ manual system. Is UK trying to make money on PCR tests? https://t.co/X9VBrNMetH — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 22, 2021

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog said that India’s vaccination certification system is way ahead of the UK.

“India’s vaccination have been driven by an indigenously developed,robust digital platform,Cowin. It generates digital vaccine certificates in real time. Certificates are verifiable & linked to a persons Aadhar card.Entire process is seamless,digital & verifiable. Way ahead of UK,” he said.

India’s vaccination have been driven by an indigenously developed,robust digital platform,Cowin. It generates digital vaccine certificates in real time. Certificates are verifiable & linked to a persons Aadhar card.Entire process is seamless,digital & verifiable. Way ahead of UK. — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) September 23, 2021

Arvind Gupta, Founder Member-iSPiRT, said, “If UK or any other country have a problem with India’s vaccine certificate, it’s because of their own “Tech Inferiority complex”. Our certificates are QR coded- digitally verified, available via Aarogya Setu, CoWin, Whatsapp, DigiLocker amongst others.”

If UK or any other country have a problem with India’s vaccine certificate, it’s because of their own “Tech Inferiority complex”. Our certificates are QR coded- digitally verified, available via Aarogya Setu, CoWin, Whatsapp, DigiLocker amongst others. — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) September 22, 2021

Another user claimed that the UK has a handwritten slip as a vaccine certificate.

“This is what the UK is accepting, while continuing to reject our digitally generated vaccine certificates with QR codes. What a joke the so-called first world has reduced itself to,” he wrote.

This is what the UK is accepting, while continuing to reject our digitally generated vaccine certificates with QR codes. What a joke the so-called first world has reduced itself to. pic.twitter.com/chmp0rM1q7 — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) September 22, 2021

Author Taslima Nasreen termed the UK’s move racist. “We used to call Covishield Oxford vaccine.Oxford(UK) & AstraZeneca(Sweden)developed a vaccine.Covishield is almost the same vaccine made in India. Now UK doesn’t recognize Covishield & put a lot of travel restrictions. Is it racism, arrogance or ignorance? I think 3 together,” she said.

We used to call Covishield Oxford vaccine.Oxford(UK) & AstraZeneca(Sweden)developed a vaccine.Covishield is almost the same vaccine made in India. Now UK does't recognize Covishield & put a lot of travel restrictions. Is it racism,arrogance or ignorance? i think 3 together. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) September 21, 2021

The UK has ruled that any person vaccinated in Africa, South America, UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia will be considered unvaccinated and should have to face 10-day home quarantine and PCR tests.