​​​
  3. Collegium’s recommendation should not have been rejected, says Supreme Court Judge

Collegium’s recommendation should not have been rejected, says Supreme Court Judge

The Central government should not have rejected the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium on the appointment of a judge as this has never happened before, an apex court judge said on Sunday.

By: | Kochi | Updated: May 6, 2018 3:49 PM
Supreme Court, Collegium recommendation,  Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice KM Joseph, news on supreme court The Central government returned Justice K.M. Joseph’s name to the collegium for reconsideration. (PTI)

The Central government should not have rejected the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium on the appointment of a judge as this has never happened before, an apex court judge said on Sunday. Justice Kurian Joseph, a member of the apex court collegium which recommended the elevation of Uttarakhand Chief Justice K.M. Joseph to the Supreme Court, told media persons that it should be ensured that such a thing does not happen in the future.

“Since this happened, there were lots of discussions… Such a thing should never happen again,” he said. The Central government returned Justice K.M. Joseph’s name to the collegium for reconsideration. The collegium, which has met since, had deferred a decision on the matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top