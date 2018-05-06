Collegium’s recommendation should not have been rejected, says Supreme Court Judge

The Central government returned Justice K.M. Joseph’s name to the collegium for reconsideration. (PTI)

The Central government should not have rejected the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium on the appointment of a judge as this has never happened before, an apex court judge said on Sunday. Justice Kurian Joseph, a member of the apex court collegium which recommended the elevation of Uttarakhand Chief Justice K.M. Joseph to the Supreme Court, told media persons that it should be ensured that such a thing does not happen in the future.

“Since this happened, there were lots of discussions… Such a thing should never happen again,” he said. The Central government returned Justice K.M. Joseph’s name to the collegium for reconsideration. The collegium, which has met since, had deferred a decision on the matter.