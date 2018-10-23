Collegium-like system to pick Election Commission chief? SC refers PIL to Constitution Bench

The PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal sought a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.

The Supreme Court Tuesday referred a plea seeking collegium like system to pick the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) to a constitution bench.

Considering submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the matter, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.

The Centre opposed the petition saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the CEC had come forward.

Representing the center, Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to names like T N Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC.