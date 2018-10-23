​​​
Collegium-like system to pick Election Commission chief? SC refers PIL to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court Tuesday referred a plea seeking collegium like system to pick the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) to a constitution bench.

Published: October 23, 2018 2:04 PM
election commission of india, eci,election commisssion chief election, selection of eci, collegium of selection of election commission of india The PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal sought a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.

Considering submissions raised by lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the matter, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and SK Kaul said the issue of appointment of CEC and ECs has to be taken up by a larger constitution bench.

The PIL filed by one Anoop Baranwal sought a transparent selection process for appointment of Election Commissioners in the poll panel.

The Centre opposed the petition saying so far no case of abuse of official position by the CEC had come forward.

Representing the center, Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to names like T N Seshan and other persons who have graced the office of the CEC.

