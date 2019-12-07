Cold weather continues in Punjab, Haryana

Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest in the state on Saturday at 4.4 degrees Celsius. (Representative image)

Cold weather prevailed in Punjab and Haryana as minimum temperatures continued to hover below normal at most places in the last 24 hours.

Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest in the state on Saturday at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded the second lowest minimum at 5.5 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department report stated here.

Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Halwara, Adampur, Pathankot, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded minimums of 5.6, 7.7, 7.5, 5.1, 6.6, 8.3 and 8.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Hisar experienced cold weather in the night at 6.3 degrees Celsius while Ambala registered a minimum of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Sirsa registered respective minimums of 7, 6.4, 7.6, 8.2 and 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius.

A Meteorological Department official said here that fog reduced visibility in the morning at many places including Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Adampur and Faridkot across both states.