Cold weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 5.6 degree Celsius

Published: December 21, 2019 12:31:17 PM

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal braved cold wave conditions at 8.3, 8 and 9.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa settled at 7.8, 9.2 and 6.9 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh recorded a low of 8.6 degree Celsius, up by two degrees above the season's average. 

Cold weather condition, Punjab, Haryana, Bathinda, coldest winter, CelsiusAmong other places in Punjab, Gurdaspur, Halwara, Pathankot and Adampur recorded their respective low of 6.1, 8.1, 9.8 and 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Biting cold persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Bathinda being the coldest at 5.6 degrees Celsius. A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of both the states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Hisar, Karnal and Sirsa.

The minimum temperature in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala was recorded at 6.6, 7 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal, respectively.

