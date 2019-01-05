Cold wave sweeps north India; Srinagar receives fresh snowfall; watch amazing video, photos

The heavy snowfall has disrupted the traffic in the area and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has also closed due to the snow.

snowfall, cold wave, fresh snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, North India, Srinagar, Kashmir valley, india newsThe minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 0 degree Celsius while the maximum was at 6 degree Celsius. (ANI)

The North Indian states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi have been hit by yet another cold wave today. In J&K, Srinagar witnessed fresh showers of snow with a fall in its minimum temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 0 degree Celsius while the maximum was at 6 degree Celsius. The heavy snowfall has disrupted the traffic in the area and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has also closed due to the snow. According to a PTI report, due to this heavy snowfall, the Kashmir valley was cut off from the rest of the country earlier today. Both surface and aerial connectivity have been affected.

WATCH| Fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

The snowfall in the valley began in the late afternoon on January 4 and the same continued till January 5. The MeT officials said that it is one of the heaviest snowfalls in recent years in the plains of Kashmir. The city of Srinagar recorded 10 inches of snowfall till 8:30 in the morning, whereas the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded two feet of fresh snow.

snowfall, cold wave, fresh snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, North India, Srinagar, Kashmir valley, india newsVisuals of fresh snowfall from Kashmir valley. (ANI)

The Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh also witnessed fresh snowfall earlier today due to which several parts of Himachal noticed a sudden fall in the temperature.

snowfall, cold wave, fresh snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, North India, Srinagar, Kashmir valley, india newsLahaul-Spiti’s Udaipur and Kothi near Manali receives heavy snowfall. (ANI)

It is due to the snowfall in these upper altitude regions that cold waves continue to hit the national capital region of Delhi. In the morning people woke up to witness a thick layer of fog in the city. IMD reported that the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degree Celsius. Along with this they also predicted cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. Due to the continuous fall in temperature, trains are getting delayed in Delhi and other parts of North India.

