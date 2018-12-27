Cold wave intensifies in Uttarakhand

According to reports, in the hilly regions like Yamuna valley in Uttarkashi and some parts of Pithoragarh, natural water bodies have frozen as well.

Extreme cold wave conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Uttarakhand as the temperature plummeted to sub-zero level in more than six towns in the state, an official said on Thursday.

The Regional Met Office said the weather would continue to be harsh for the next three days and gutsy chilly wind would continue to bring down the mercury.

The cold wave is likely to intensify in Haridwar, Rishikesh and Udhamsingh Nagar.

The minimum temperature recorded in Almora was minus 3.5 degree Celsius while the mercury touched minus one degree Celsius in Mukteshwar and Pithoragarh in Kumaon.

According to reports, in the hilly regions like Yamuna valley in Uttarkashi and some parts of Pithoragarh, natural water bodies have frozen as well.

State capital Dehradun is also reeling under cold wave with the mercury recording a three-year low of 4.2 degrees Celsius. While the days are sunny, early morning and evening remain extremely cold, an official told IANS.

Foggy conditions in Roorke and Haridwar have further added to the winter woes.

Besides, landslides have been also reported from an area near Banswada in Rudraprayag on the Kedarnath highway.

Also, the fog has affected the road and rail traffic. Several trains were running hours behind their schedule, and a few cancelled due to bad weather.