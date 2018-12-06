Cold wave continues in parts of Jammu and Kashmir

The minimum temperature was minus 2.6 in Srinagar, minus 4 in Pahalgam and minus 4.6 in Gulmarg.

Minimum temperatures remained below freezing point in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday as an intense cold wave continued across the Ladakh region with Leh recording minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, Met said.

It will be partly cloudy in the valley for the next 24 hours till Friday, a Jammu and Kashmir Met official said.

The minimum temperature was minus 2.6 in Srinagar, minus 4 in Pahalgam and minus 4.6 in Gulmarg.

Jammu city recorded 8.8, Katra 8, Batote 2.7, Bannihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 0.7 as the night’s lowest temperatures.