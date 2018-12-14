Cold wave continues in Jammu & Kashmir; Gulmarg coldest at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius

Pahalgam recorded minus 9.7, Leh minus 5.9 and Kargil minus 9.9. (Representational Image/Reuters)

Night temperatures dropped further on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir intensifying the cold wave sweeping the state.

The minimum temperatures were likely to drop further during the next one week as the weather was likely to remain dry, Sonam Lotus, director of the Met Department said.

Although minimum temperatures remained well below the freezing point throughout the valley and Ladakh region, it was Gulmarg, which was the coldest at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded minus 9.7, Leh minus 5.9 and Kargil minus 9.9.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 7.4, Katra 5.4, Batote minus 1.2 while Bannihal and Bhaderwah recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.