Delhi Temperature Today: Cold Thursday morning in national capital; air quality ‘very poor’

By: | Updated: December 27, 2018 10:13 AM

It was a cold Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the Met Office said.

It was a cold Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the Met Office said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS. The visibility in the morning was 800 metres, he said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality in the national capital was found in ‘very poor’ category.

“While there was shallow to moderate fog in most parts of the city, a few places saw dense fog causing visibility issues. The sky will remain clear with cold wave conditions at many places,” an official said. There would be haze and mist later in the day.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average — the lowest of this season so far.

