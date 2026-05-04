Coimbatore North Election Results 2026 Live: Check Coimbatore Coimbatore North election results, trends, winning and runner-up candidates
Coimbatore North Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Coimbatore North here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Coimbatore North in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam
Awaited
K. Sampath Kumar
IND
Awaited
K. Udhayakumar
Thamizhaka Padaippalar Makkal Katchi
Awaited
Narmadha. G.
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
P. Krishnasamy
BSP
Awaited
P. Saravanan
IND
Awaited
Palanikumar. V.
IND
Awaited
R. Manian
IND
Awaited
R. Sampath Kumar
IND
Awaited
R. Sathish Kumar
IND
Awaited
R. Sethuragunathan
IND
Awaited
Rajasekaran. B.
Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi
Awaited
Ravi. V
IND
Awaited
S. Dhana Raj
IND
Awaited
S. Meenakshi Sundaram
Tamizhaga Murpokku Makkal Katchi
Awaited
S. Sampathkumar
IND
Awaited
S. Senthilkumar
Samaniya Makkal Nala Katchi
Awaited
V. Krishnan
IND
Awaited
V. Lingaraja
IND
Awaited
V. Sampathkumar
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
Vanathi Srinivasan
BJP
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Coimbatore-north assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Coimbatore-north Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 75.51% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Coimbatore-north assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Coimbatore-north with a margin of 4001 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Coimbatore-north assembly elections?
Coimbatore-north Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Amman K.Arjunan
Shanmugasundaram V.M
4001
Party Name
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
Coimbatore-north Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Coimbatore-north Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.