Coimbatore girl death: Fake trainer pushed student, arrested by police

In a video clip of the incident, which went viral, N Logeshwari, a second-year BBA student, appears reluctant to take the jump. (VideoGrab)

The police have arrested the trainer, who claimed to be an NDMA personnel on Friday after the unfortunate death of a 19-year-old student who passed away due to head injuries after being allegedly prodded to jump off the second floor of her college building during a disaster management drill. The girl was a second-year student pursuing Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) course at Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science at Narasipuram.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asserted that it was not associated with the drill at the college in Coimbatore and the trainer, R Arumugam, was not authorised by it. “Unfortunate that this incident has happened & we have lost a young life. Our heartfelt condolences to the family,” it said. After the investigation, police found out that the documents provided by Arumugam in support of his claim of being an NDMA authorised trainer were found to be fake.

In a video clip of the incident, which went viral, N Logeshwari, a second-year BBA student, appears reluctant to take the jump even though a net was held by a group of students to ensure a safe landing. However, the 31-year-old trainer pushed her down and the girl hit a sunshade on the first floor. She suffered serious head injuries and died while being taken to a government hospital yesterday, the police added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said he has directed the police and the Higher Education Department to take stringent action against those who organised the drill “without obtaining due approval”. He also announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

“I have directed officials of the police and the higher education department to take stringent action against those who had imparted the training to the college students without obtaining due approval,” he said in a statement.

Referring to the arrest of Arumugam, the chief minister said further probe was on.