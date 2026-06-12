As youth-led political movements gain momentum across India, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has shared his thoughts on the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), describing it as part of a recurring generational cycle in which young people seek to redefine politics and society. Rather than dismissing the movement, the actor-politician urged stakeholders to understand the reasons behind the frustration expressed by younger citizens, saying the satirical party name itself reflects the pain of those who feel marginalised.

Every generation wants to take the thought forward

During an interaction with news agency ANI, the Jana Sena leader was asked whether the growing support for the Cockroach Janta Party reflected growing dissatisfaction with traditional political structures. Pawan Kalyan responded that generational shifts in political thinking have always existed, noting that the Gen Z phenomenon is not a sudden emergence but part of a historical pattern.

“I don’t know, I feel one thing is, you know, the concept of Gen Z, Gen Z is a more of a very people, everyone is constructing as if this argument is suddenly, no, it sprung up. I feel every age, if you look at 1920s or 1940s, every age, every 25, 30 years, some young generation will come up, they take the thought forward,” Kalyan said.

“In the 80s, it was there, and in 2000, some generation was there, and in 2020, some younger generation will be there. They have their own aspirations,” Kalyan added.

‘Why Indian youth are furious?’ – Understanding Gen Z frustration level

Rather than dismissing the movement, the Jana Sena chief emphasized the importance of understanding the root causes of youth anger. “Somehow, why they are angry, you have to look at it,” he said.

Referring to the Cockroach Janta Party by name, Pawan Kalyan remarked, “Cockroach is the one which stays in gutter… that means maybe I can understand the pain.” The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a satirical response to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant using the term “cockroach” to describe certain youths, transforming what was intended as a derogatory label into a symbol of resistance.

Pawan Kalyan also shared details of a personal conversation with his son to understand how young people perceive such movements. “I was talking to my son today morning, and I was asking the same question. I said, how many of your friends are there, they have a huge group of friends, around 20 people, and asked him how many of them are there. I think three of them subscribed,” he said.

According to him, the support may not always turn into visible activism, but it does indicate a willingness among some young people to express dissatisfaction. When the anchor suggested that some youngsters may hesitate to associate themselves with such platforms publicly, Pawan Kalyan said the issue is not just about being active.

‘They want politics to change’ – Youth demand new style of politics

“They want to show their dissent, or maybe they liked certain things, they didn’t like something what happened or something maybe they found a platform to show their dissent,” Kalyan explained.

The deputy CM added that his conversations with young people over the past several days pointed towards a common expectation: a different style of politics. “We have our own ideas, not necessarily we align… but one thing is, we want politics to change.”

“This kind of cliched politics has to stop. This kind of regional bias, this kind of destructive approach, we need something different. We want people who make sense in what they are saying,” Kalyan added.

Youth-led platforms as signals of changing political expectations

While Pawan Kalyan neither accepted nor rejected the movement, his remarks suggested that emerging youth-led platforms like the Cockroach Janta Party should be viewed as signals of changing political expectations rather than isolated trends. His understanding of the movement’s origins—stemming from the CJI’s controversial “cockroach” comment—demonstrates empathy for the pain behind the satirical naming, while his acknowledgment of generational cycles places the phenomenon within India’s longer political history.

The Deputy CM’s observations underscore a critical insight- every 25 to 30 years, a new generation emerges with fresh aspirations and a desire to transform the political landscape. As youth-led movements gain visibility across the country, Pawan Kalyan’s call to understand the roots of their anger rather than dismiss them offers a path forward for policymakers and political leaders seeking to engage with India’s younger generation.