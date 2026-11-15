The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which emerged as a protest platform earlier this year, is expanding its organisational presence across the country by appointing zonal leaders and setting up state-level coordination committees, including in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The expansion comes nearly six months after the organisation was formed and marks an attempt to move beyond street protests towards building a wider network of representatives and volunteers. However, the CJP has maintained that it does not intend to contest elections or transform itself into a political party.

“We are a political pressure group and will continue to be one. There is no plan to float a political party in the future,” CJP member and National Media Coordinator Subhasree Das told The Indian Express.

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The latest appointments cover 10 zones and several states. Das said the exercise was part of the organisation’s planned expansion and was not driven by any particular election.

“It has been six months since the CJP was formed. We felt this was the right time to expand our organisation and increase our strength so that more and more people can raise their voices on issues ranging from local concerns to those affecting students,” she told the newspaper.

CJP appoints zonal leaders, forms committees in nine states

In a statement issued on November 14, the organisation appointed Kshitij Pagar as West Zone in-charge and Dr Vivek Sangwan as North Zone in-charge. Muhammad Junaid and Geegraj Jorli were appointed members of the North Zone Coordination Committee.

The CJP has also constituted state-level or regional coordination committees in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. A separate coordination committee has been established for the North East Zone.

Among the state committees, Uttar Pradesh has 16 members, Maharashtra has 15, Jharkhand has 14 and Bihar has 13. The West Bengal committee comprises 12 members, while the North East Zone committee has 14.

The committees in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand have four, five, six and six members, respectively.

The newly appointed representatives will coordinate the organisation’s activities at the regional and state levels, strengthen its grassroots presence and build networks to raise local and public-interest issues.

Organisation plans to monitor elected representatives constituency-wise

Beyond expanding its membership, the CJP intends to create a system to monitor the performance of elected representatives and question them on promises made to voters.

Ajinkya Shinde, the organisation’s national organisation in-charge, told The Indian Express that the newly appointed members would work at the state level to “hold elected representatives accountable for their work and the promises they have made to the people”.

The organisation plans to begin this exercise with Lok Sabha constituencies before expanding it to Assembly constituencies as its membership grows.

“We are going constituency-wise, starting with Lok Sabha constituencies. As the party’s membership expands, we will move to the Vidhan Sabha level,” Shinde said.

The CJP has also started a physical membership campaign, initially focusing on Maharashtra. Its members are visiting colleges and public places to encourage young people to join the organisation.

Shinde said the CJP was distributing QR codes to prospective members to facilitate online registration. Digital identity cards are generated after enrolment.

Young professionals and students form core of CJP network

The organisation said several of its newly appointed office-bearers had been associated with it since the Jantar Mantar protest.

According to Shinde, the appointments were made from among people who had been involved with the organisation from the beginning.

Das said the network largely comprised young professionals, including software engineers, law graduates and students pursuing undergraduate courses. While some members had left their jobs to work with the CJP, others continued their professional careers alongside their organisational responsibilities.

Citing her own example, Das said she was a software engineer working with a company in Bengaluru and continued to lead teams at her workplace while managing her responsibilities in the organisation.

How the Cockroach Janta Party was formed

The CJP was formed in May following a controversy over a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who had compared some youths to cockroaches.

Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old from Maharashtra who was studying in Boston, subsequently created an Instagram account named Cockroach Janta Party. The account reportedly attracted two crore followers within a day.

Dipke later joined hands with Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to organise protests against the NEET paper leak in June and July. Thousands gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In October, the organisation announced another round of protests, this time demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision exercise.