The Supreme Court has found itself at the centre of an unusual legal and political row triggered by the satirical social media movement ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and allegations of fake lawyers profiting from the judiciary’s remarks. During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined the plea and told a lawyer pleading for urgent listing of a petition related to the group that he should “not take it so sentimentally.” The controversy traces back to an oral remark by the CJI in which unemployed youth turned activists and certain online figures with fake law degrees were likened to “cockroaches,” a comment that went viral and sparked a flurry of petitions, investigations and social media campaigns.

SC rules out urgent hearing on plea

On Monday (May 25), as Advocate NK Goswami sought urgent listing of a petition related to the ‘Cockroach Janta Party,’ CJI Surya Kant told the lawyer, “Don’t take it so sentimentally,” signalling that the Court did not view the matter as warranting immediate urgent admission. Goswami contended that, despite the CJI’s earlier clarification about the “cockroaches” comment, a “distorted and malicious narrative” around the issue was still being circulated. The Chief Justice added that the plea would be listed in due course, dispelling any expectation of immediate special treatment.

When the PIL was mentioned for urgent listing, CJI Surya Kant ruled that there was “no urgency” in the matter, and that it would be listed and heard in the normal course. His comment to the lawyer that “you don’t have to take it so sentimentally” was widely interpreted as a reminder that while the Court takes abuse of its authority seriously, it also wants to insulate the legitimate sphere of satire and political speech from over‑hasty judicial action. The CJI’s remarks suggest a cautious approach- the judiciary must safeguard against misuse and defamation, but should not be seen as policing every satirical reaction to its own language.

What does the petition say?

Advocate Raja Choudhary’s petition demands that the Supreme Court take action against the “Cockroach Janta Party” for allegedly misusing judicial observations for branding and commercial gain. It seeks directions prohibiting the assignation or trademarking of judicial remarks for commercial purposes and restraint on the monetised proliferation of comments made in open court. In addition, the petition calls for an independent probe, preferably by the CBI, into allegations that “fake advocates” have been practising law using forged or fraudulent law degrees, arguing that these individuals have been piggybacking on the attention generated by the “cockroach” remark.

The PIL also raises a broader constitutional concern about the “dangerous commodification of constitutional proceedings.” The petition argues that when oral remarks from the Supreme Court are turned into trending slogans, merchandise lines, and monetised online campaigns, the seriousness of the Bench risks being eroded. It contends that courtroom expressions should not be transformed into tools for publicity, trade, or digital mobilisation, especially when they are distorted to create controversy. The CJI’s response, however, indicates that the Court is wary of over‑intervening in what is largely a space of opinion and parody, unless clear evidence of criminal or fraudulent activity emerges.

The Supreme Court’s hearing on the “Cockroach Janta Party” and related petitions highlights the tension between judicial dignity, freedom of expression, and the unchecked commercialisation of constitutional language. While CJI Surya Kant has urged restraint in taking the matter “so sentimentally,” the Court is now formally seized of a request to probe fake advocates and limit the commercial exploitation of its own observations.

A separate petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegedly fake advocates, fraudulent law degrees and the activities of persons associated with the “Cockroach Janta Party.” The plea, filed in the wake of the viral movement, alleges that a network of individuals has been using counterfeit academic credentials and forged documents to practise law or gain professional recognition. The petitioner argues that persons linked to the CJP have exploited the controversy for social media clout and may have also been involved in illegal practice, necessitating a central agency investigation.

PIL over misuse of judicial comments

Another public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Advocate Raja Choudhary, targets the CJP itself for allegedly misusing oral observations made in the Supreme Court for commercial and branding purposes. The petition states, “The Petitioner respectfully submits that subsequent developments, including activities associated with ‘Cockroach Janta Party,’ alleged trademark‑commercial assertions, branding campaigns and monetised digital circulation, prima facie demonstrate organised commercial appropriation of judicial controversy and oral courtroom interaction.” The plea alleges that courtroom remarks were converted into hashtags, merchandise‑style branding, and monetised digital content, including paid campaigns and sponsorship‑backed posts, turning constitutional discourse into a profit‑driven industry.

The origin of ‘Cockroach Janta Party’

The “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) emerged as a satirical political movement after CJI Surya Kant, during a hearing, reportedly equated unemployed youth and online activists—some allegedly holding fake degrees and misusing professional platforms- with “cockroaches” and “parasites.” The CJI later clarified that his remarks were directed specifically at individuals using fraudulent law degrees to gain professional advantage, not at bona‑fide youth or activists. Nonetheless, the phrase “cockroach” quickly went viral, spawning the CJP as a parody brand with millions of followers on social media platforms, peddling slogans like “voice of the lazy and unemployed.” The main handles and associated websites were later taken down or suspended.