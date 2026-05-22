The rapid rise of the satirical collective ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP), which garnered over 18 million Instagram followers within days, significantly reflects widespread frustration among the youth, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Tharoor described the viral phenomenon as an indication of deep discontent with the current socio-political environment. He argued that the Opposition should see it as an opportunity to engage with disillusioned young voters.

Tharoor on CJP’s rapid rise and what it means for Indian politics

Sharing the article on his X post, Tharoor said, “I understand the frustrations of the youth and see why they are resonating with it. This is precisely why the account being withheld on X is disastrous and deeply unwise – there should be an outlet for the youth to express their feelings and so, let CJP’s account function instead of shutting it down! Democracies need outlets for dissent, humour, satire and even frustration.”

He further expressed uncertainty about the movement’s long-term future but voiced hope that the young creators behind it would find ways to channel this energy into mainstream politics or through their votes. By doing so, he said, they could emerge as a powerful and impossible-to-ignore force for change. He added that this surge in youth expression presents a significant opportunity that the Opposition must seize.

I’m incredibly intrigued by the rise of #CockroachJantaParty, which has already reached more than 15 million followers on @Instagram in just five days. I understand the frustrations of the youth and see why they are resonating with it. This is precisely why the account being… https://t.co/4qbaRN6oSz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 21, 2026

Criticism of ‘censorship, plea for democratic outlets’

Shashi Tharoor expressed strong disapproval of moves to restrict CJP’s presence on platforms such as X, calling such actions “disastrous.” “In a democracy we need outlets. We need to actually have, in any democracy, outlets that will allow people to express their frustrations,” he said, urging authorities to allow the Instagram account to function and for political actors to engage constructively with the movement. “I think shutting down the website is a mistake but Instagram is still available. Interact with them there and see what we can do to work with them to find a constructive solution to their issues,” he added.

Asked whether the CJP phenomenon reflected negatively on the Opposition’s ability to connect with youth, Tharoor rejected the notion that blame should rest solely with opposition parties. “Dissatisfaction is very often with, as you know, the circumstances that the government is ultimately responsible for,” he said, adding that media narratives that default to blaming the Opposition are “more than a bit unfair.” That said, Tharoor acknowledged that the Opposition must respond, “I think the Opposition has already made a big issue about National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the other issues. The unemployment and inflation are classic Opposition issues that it has been mentioning repeatedly.”

Tharoor argued that the Opposition should not be complacent, the unrest may reflect disillusionment not only with the ruling party but with the political system as a whole. “It may not only be with the ruling party that they’re frustrated but with the entire political system letting them down. And I think we need to be able to be responsive to all of that,” he said.

He added the CJP’s popularity underlines how citizens, especially young people, are looking for outlets to express grievances. “It was obviously a spontaneous initiative but it went viral very quickly and I think it’s a very healthy thing in a democracy that people have different ways of being able to express their wishes,” he said. Describing the CJP as “satirical, humorous and at the same time deadly serious,” Tharoor said such platforms provide an “excellent outlet for the frustrations of the youth.”

Channelling satire into mainstream politics

On whether the Opposition should adopt out-of-the-box tactics to channel youth energy, Tharoor urged a pragmatic approach. He counselled against romanticising a leaderless satirical movement as a viable electoral force in itself. “Rather than it going off into a non-existent political party which is not organised to fight elections, the Opposition’s opportunity is to take this discontent and channelise it into mainstream politics, into electoral change and into bringing different results at the ballot box,” he said. The task, he added, is to “articulate a message that invites people who feel this way to vote for us.”

He linked the surge in support to a broader catalogue of grievances- unemployment, dwindling opportunities, rising inflation and crises in education. Tharoor singled out the NEET medical entrance exam controversy, including an alleged paper leak, as “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” depriving lakhs of aspirants of months or years of effort and contributing to tragic outcomes. “For them to suddenly realise they had to go through this all over again must have been shattering. I understand four young people committed suicide, others are facing mental health problems. It’s very serious,” he said.

Tharoor also pointed to concrete policy areas where engagement could yield improvements. Using NEET reform as an example, he said many of the proposals on the CJP’s website could be “discussed and implemented” and that the Opposition could support measures the government refuses to adopt. “There are things that we can do. I mean but there has to be an engagement. The engagement must take place obviously starting with us as the single largest Opposition party,” he said.

A generational churn: Evidence from recent Assembly Elections 2026

Tharoor noted that recent assembly elections- particularly in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal- signalled a broader appetite for change, especially among younger voters. Referring to the characterisation of a recent Tamil Nadu victory as a “Gen Z victory,” he said the claim “is probably fairly accurate,” noting that the winning candidate’s voter base skewed under 30. “It is a sign that the new generation is restless, is experiencing frustrations and is looking for alternatives,” Tharoor observed.

He cautioned that the Opposition must cultivate sustained engagement with this generation rather than assume that a viral moment will automatically translate into electoral support. “It’s a question now of interacting much more with members of that generation,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor acknowledged that conventional political parties are not always quick to capture moods that arise from unconventional, satirical sources. He praised the CJP’s young creator- identified in media reports as Abhijeet Dipke- for the inventiveness of his approach. “By doing what he has done, young Abhijeet Dipke, has also I think shown the way to the rest of us that there is an opportunity waiting to be seized,” Tharoor said.