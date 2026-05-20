Indian politics has long been seen as a space dominated by power games, money and complicated equations, leaving many young people disconnected from it. For most Gen Z users, politics usually stays limited to social media debates, memes or scrolling through headlines.

But over the past two days, something unusual has happened online. Politics has suddenly become meme-worthy, relatable and strangely entertaining for thousands of young Indians, all because of a satirical political group called the Cockroach Janata Party.

Led by Abhijeet Dipke, the internet-born group has exploded across social media platforms with viral reels, sarcastic slogans and political satire that many young users say reflects their frustrations.

According to the party, more than one lakh people have already joined the movement within just two days of its launch.

The online buzz grew even bigger after the party claimed that Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad had been ‘admitted’ as members through social media interactions.

How a ‘cockroach’ remark became an online movement

The name of the group comes from a controversial remark reportedly made by Chief Justice Surya Kant during a hearing, where unemployed youth were allegedly compared to “cockroaches” struggling to find space in professions and society.

Instead of reacting with anger, Dipke chose satire.

He transformed the remark into the foundation of a mock political movement that now calls itself the “Voice of the lazy & unemployed.”

What began as internet humour quickly turned into a larger online conversation around unemployment, political frustration and how disconnected many young people feel from traditional politics.

The party’s social media pages are now filled with memes, sarcastic campaign-style posts and dramatic political-style messaging aimed directly at Gen Z audiences.

Party manifesto mixes satire with sharp political commentary

While the Cockroach Janata Party presents itself humorously, many of its promises touch upon serious political debates already happening in the country.

According to the party’s online manifesto, it has made five key promises.

It says that if the CJP comes to power, no Chief Justice would receive a Rajya Sabha seat after retirement.

The group also claims that if any legitimate vote is deleted in any state, whether ruled by CJP or opposition parties, the election body should face action under UAPA, arguing that taking away voting rights is “no less than terrorism.”

The manifesto further promises 50 percent reservation for women, cancellation of licenses of media houses allegedly controlled by influential businessmen, and a 20-year ban on MLAs or MPs who switch political parties after elections.

Although the party remains satirical in nature, its rapid rise online shows how internet culture is increasingly shaping political conversations among younger audiences.

For many users, the Cockroach Janata Party may simply be a meme. But for others, it reflects a deeper frustration wrapped inside humour, sarcasm and viral content.