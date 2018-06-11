‘Coca-Cola founder sold shikanji in America, McDonald’s owner ran dhaba’: Rahul Gandhi at OBC meet

‘Coca-Cola founder sold shikanji, McDonald’s owner ran a dhaba’, Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at Modi government on unemployment

“Coca-Cola wala America mein shikanji bechta tha”, “McDonald’s wala dhaba chalata tha”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today quipped as he addressed the OBC national convention of the party at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. Targetting the Narendra Modi government over a host of issues, Rahul said that there is no dearth of skilled people in the country but the issue is with the government that ‘doesn’t provide opportunity to our talented people’. “India does not reward people who have the skills,” he said.

“Coca-Cola ko kisne suru kiya? Kaun tha ye, koi jaanta hai? Main aapko batata hoon, kaun tha. Coca-Cola company shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha. Wo America mein shikanji bechta tha, paani mein cheeni milata tha. Uske experience ka aadar hua, hunar ka aadar hua, paisa mila aur company bani,” he said. (Who started Coca-Cola? Who was he, does anybody know? I will tell you who he was. The one who started Coca-Cola used to sell shikanji (lemonade), he used to mix sugar in water. His experience was appreciated, his talent was recognised, he got money and the company was set up).

The Coca-Cola was founded by American pharmacist John Stith Pemberton. In May 1886, just two years before he died, John had developed an early version of a beverage that later became world-famous as Coca-Cola. He had, however, sold the rights to the drink before he passed away.

“McDonals’s ka naam suna hoga…sab jagah dikhti hai company. Isko chalu kisne kiya? Kya karta tha wo, koi bata sakta hai mujhe? Dhaba chalata tha. Aap mujhe Hindustan mein wo dhaba wala dikha do, jisne Coca Cola company banaya,” he said. (You must have heard the name of McDonald’s… the company is visible everywhere. Who started this? What did he do, can anybody tell me? He ran a dhaba. You show me one person who runs a dhaba, and set-up a Coca-Cola in India).

The Congress president said that the employment opportunities in the country have declined and accused the government of extending favour to a particular section of people. Rahul claimed that the bad loans in the country have exceeded Rs 10,000 lakh crore due to poor policies of the government. “The Prime Minister gave Rs 2.5 lakh crore to 15 industrialists.”

McDonald’s was founded in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald – both Americans. The duo had in 1937 opened a hot dog stand in Monrovia in California that later became world-famous McDonald’s. Today, the company has presence in over 100 countries.

He further said that the Prime Minister doesn’t believe in listening and addressing the issues of the farmers. “Prime Minister has not paid the farmers a rupee for their work. His office will never see a farmer. Farmers will scream, protest, and their children will die, but their loans won’t be waived off by him.”

“The Prime Minister only helps businessmen,” he added.

Explaining the basic difference between the functioning of the Congress and the BJP, he said, “The Congress party locks its members in a bus and hands over the key to the public and asks them to run the bus, but in the BJP, they key is given to RSS people.”