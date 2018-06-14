Coast Guard rescues all 22 crew members onboard merchant vessel SSL KOLKATA that caught fire; watch video

The vessel caught fire last night, while the Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran from Haldia & Coast Dornier arrived in the area earlier today. (ANI)

A domestic merchant vessel named MV SSL KOLKATA caught fire on June 14 with 22 crew members onboard. However, rescue operations were initiated by the Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran and as per latest reports, all the 22 crew members of the merchant vessel have been rescued. The vessel caught fire last night, while the Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran from Haldia & Coast Dornier arrived in the area earlier today. The rescue party reached the spot within three hours of the distress call. Rescue operations are underway.

As per reports, the fire on the ship spread rapidly because of the rough seas and strong winds and soon engulfed 70 per cent of the vessel. It was an explosion that triggered the fire on the ship on June 13. While the rescue operation is underway, the vessel is currently off sandheads near the Kolkata port where all the available resources are being mobilised to help the people trapped on it.

According to a Times Now report, the merchant vessel SSL KOLKATA belonged to a Logistics firm known as Shreyas Shipping & Logistics. It was on its way Krishnapattinam to Kolkata when the incident took place. The report further said that at around 22:15 hrs on June 13, an explosion on the vessel’s deck triggered the fire.

This incident follows news of fire on MV Nalini. According to PTI, MV Nalini, a domestic merchant ship, caught fire off the coast in Kochi on Wednesday. It further stated that a crew member earlier in the day succumbed to severe burns. According to a hospital spokesman, doctors at the Medical Trust Hospital here declared Yogesh K Solanki from Daman and Diu dead on arrival last night. The ship “MV Nalini” caught fire while being anchored at 14.5 nautical miles southwest off the city last evening. The vessel had lost its power and propulsion, prompting it to send out a request to Navy for evacuation of its crew members.