Coal theft case: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek, to be interrogated by ED in Kolkata; won’t tolerate any obstruction by state, says SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee will be interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering and illegal cola mining and theft in West Bengal.

In respite to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, the top court directed the probe agency to interrogate TMC leader and his wife in Kolkata, instead of Delhi in connection with the case.

The Supreme Court said that it would not tolerate any kind of obstruction and interference by the state machinery if the ED interrogates Banerjee and his wife in Kolkata.

The top court also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Banerjee’s plea against the high court order and sought response within three weeks and posted the matter for hearing on July 19.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Banerjee and his wife Rujira for questioning in the money laundering case, linked to an alleged coal mining scam in West Bengal, registered against him in 2021.

The total ‘proceeds of crime’ generated through the scam has been to the tune of Rs 1,352 crore, according to the agency.