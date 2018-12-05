Coal scam case: Former coal secretary HC Gupta sentenced to 3-year imprisonment

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 3:00 PM

A Delhi court Wednesday sentenced former coal secretary H C Gupta to 3-year imprisonment in a coal block allocation scam case that happened during the previous UPA regime at the Centre.

Coal scam case, HC Gupta, former coal secretary hc gupta, Ministry of Coal Kropha, coal block allocation scam caseThe CBI had sought a maximum of 7-year imprisonment for the five convicted persons and imposition of a heavy fine on the private firm.

A Delhi court Wednesday sentenced former coal secretary H C Gupta to 3-year imprisonment in a coal block allocation scam case that happened during the previous UPA regime at the Centre. Two other bureaucrats — K S Kropha and K C Samria — were also awarded 3-year jail term. Special Judge Bharat Prasar sentenced other convicted persons Vikas Patni, MD of Vikash Metals and Power Limited, and its authorised signatory Anand Mallick to a 4-year jail term.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the company. The CBI had sought a maximum of 7-year imprisonment for the five convicted persons and imposition of a heavy fine on the private firm. The offences for which they had been convicted entail a minimum punishment of one year in jail, going up to a maximum of seven years. The court had on November 30 convicted Gupta, former joint secretary in Ministry of Coal Kropha and the then director (CA-I) in the ministry Samria.

Also read| To prove himself superior, PM Modi can demean Gandhi, Patel and others, says Rahul Gandhi

It had also convicted the firm, Patni and Mallick. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Moira and Madhujore (North and South) coal blocks in West Bengal to VMPL. In September 2012, the CBI had registered an FIR in the case.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Coal scam case: Former coal secretary HC Gupta sentenced to 3-year imprisonment
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition