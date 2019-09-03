CNG supply disruption leaves city taxis, buses stranded in Mumbai

The supply has been impacted due to the fire at Uran, which killed four and injured three.

Supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) was impacted in the financial capital due to a fire incident at an ONGC unit early Tuesday, crippling taxis and a part of public transport buses, Mahanagar Gas (MGL) said. The state-run gas utility has been able to “partially restore” supply to a gas station in central Mumbai which was impacted the most, it said. It can be noted that all the 60,000-odd taxis and over 2.40 lakh auto rickshaws in the city use CNG as a fuel, while a majority of fleet taxis and also tens of thousands of private vehicles are also fired by this fuel. “Gas supply at various CNG stations in the city and also to industrial and commercial customers across MGL’s network is getting progressively normalised,” the company said in a statement. Supply to MGL’s city gate station at suburban Wadala has been partially restored, it added.

The supply has been impacted due to the fire at Uran, which killed four and injured three. Earlier in the day, MGL had said CNG filling stations across the city might not operate due to low pressure in the pipeline, and had also advised industrial and commercial units to switch to alternate fuels. The blaze erupted around 7 am in a processing plant of ONGC located in the neighbouring Uran area across the harbour. “Fire broke out in a storm water drainage in Uran plant early morning and successfully doused in two hours,” ONGC said.

Nearly 22 fire brigade tenders, including that of the ONGC, Navi Mumbai civic body and other agencies, were at the spot, the police said. The injured persons were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment, he said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained