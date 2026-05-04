The political landscape of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala is poised for a drastic overhaul as the Election Commission tallied votes on Monday. Three Opposition Chief Ministers now appear likely to lose their hold over key states while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma cruised towards a second term at the helm.

MK Stalin set for shock defeat?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is currently trailing TVK candidate VS Babu in the Kolathur constituency. The DMK supremo has held this seat for more than 15 years — winning three consecutive elections against AIADMK candidates. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-politician Vijay has made a splashy electoral debut with a lead in more than 100 seats at the time of writing.

The CM is among 14 DMK ministers who are trailing from their respective constituencies even after multiple rounds of counting. ECI data at 12:30 pm indicates that the DMK is leading on 45 seats. The TVK has eked out a lead on 105 seats, while the AIADMK currently has 63 seats under its tally.

Mamata secures nearly 20,000 vote lead over Suvendu, but party trails BJP

Data from the Election Commission of India shows Mamata Banerjee leading against former top lieutenant and current BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency after six rounds of counting. But the party is trailing far behind the BJP across the state — with leads in less than a hundred seats as per trends.