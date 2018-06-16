CMs denied permission to meet Kejriwal: AAP

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the LG “mercilessly” denied permission to the chief ministers

The AAP leadership reacted angrily to the denial of permission to four chief ministers to meet their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the LG’s office tonight, alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hand in it.

“I don’t think Hon’ble LG can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance.” he tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the denial of permission was prompted at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is beyond the LG to do so without the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said the LG “mercilessly” denied permission to the chief ministers including Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka’s H D Kumaraswamy.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked if there was a state of undeclared emergency.

“How can PMO stop Hon Chief Ministers of other states to meet CM ArvindKejriwal. Is this undeclared emergency in Delhi? ” he tweeted.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and two other cabinet colleagues are sitting on a dharna since Monday at the Raj Niwas demanding that LG Anil Baijal’s he should direct IAS officers to withdraw their strike.

The four chief ministers are in Delhi to attend a NITI Aayog meeting tomorrow.