CMO in ambit of corruption, facing heat of gold scam: JP Nadda hits out at Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala

BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday attacked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office involved in “corruption” and the “heat of gold scam” has also reached it.

Nadda also said the debts of the state has doubled and that it will end in “debt trap”, adding that drug menace, fringe elements and lawlessness are on the rise in the state.

Also Read: BJP chief JP Nadda in Kerala for two days

“The present government, the LDF government, the CPI(M) government, is trying to create a situation where the government will be in a debt trap and the debt has almost doubled,” Nadda said.

“If I talk about corruption, even the CM’s office is not out of the frame of corruption. It is very much in the ambit of corruption. If I talk about the gold scam, the heat has even reached the CMO. Drug menace, fringe elements are on the rise and not only that you will also see that lawlessness is there…,” he said.

The BJP chief was speaking at a meeting of PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Kerala’s Kottayam. Further, he also spoke of the various scheme and welfare measures, like PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and PM Kisan Yojana, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar was also present at the event.

In a party rejig held recently, Javadekar was made in-charge of Kerala. He arrived on his maiden trip to Kerala on Thursday, after assuming the charge.

Pointing to murder of several BJP functionaries in the state, Nadda said that there is no place for “violence in democracy” and that too “state-sponsored violence”.

Also Read: BJP chief JP Nadda to address panchayat level party workers of Odisha on September 29

Nadda is on a two-day visit to Kerala beginning Sunday, as the party president continues with his travel to different regions of the country as part of the party’s organisational programmes and political outreach.

On Friday, Nadda was in Tamil Nadu on a two-day visit to the state.