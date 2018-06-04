CM Yogi Adityanath under pressure after UP bypoll drubbing? Here’s what BJP leaders are saying

The BJP, which had won 312 seats in 403-member strong assembly in last year, has suffered massive setbacks in recent bypolls.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has termed disenchantment of OBCs as the reason for the BJP’s defeat in recently concluded by-elections. Rajbhar, who is the chief of BJP’s ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, said the backward classes were unhappy with the party as BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya was not made the chief minister.

Rajbhar further said that the BJP contested assembly polls with Keshav Prasad Maurya (an OBC) as its face but later appointed Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister. “Backwards supported the BJP in the hope that Maurya will become CM. The result of this anger reflected in the defeat of the BJP in bypolls”, Rajbhar told PTI.

Asked whether the chief minister is responsible for the defeat in bypolls, he said, “Government is responsible. The BJP should introspect about reasons of its defeat. It’s up to the BJP whom to make CM. It’s up to the party to make Yogi or Keshav as CM.”

The BJP, which had won 312 seats in 403-member strong assembly in last year, has suffered massive setbacks in recent bypolls. The BJP has lost Phulpur, Gorakhpur and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies, earlier held by the party stalwarts Keshav Prasad Maurya, Adityanath and Hukum Singh respectively. Apart from the three Lok Sabhas, the BJP also lost Nurpur assembly seat, where Naeemul Hasan of the SP won by 5,662 votes.

However, Rajbhar is not the only lawmaker to criticise the government for falure in elections. On June 1, two BJP MLAs had said that the government needed to take action against “rampant corruption” and “inefficient ministers” to deal with the situation in the state.

BJP MLA from Gopamau in Hardoi, Shyam Prakash, took a poetic jibe at the government and blamed the bypoll defeats on the failures of his government. The MLA had said that that he was sad after party’s defeat in the recent bypolls.

On the other hand, Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Beria constituency in Ballia, said that his party would have to replace “inefficient” ministers.

Meanwhile, Adityanath, who is facing criticism after BJP’s defeats in the by-elections, has met party chief Amit Shah in Delhi, reportedly to discuss the outcome of recent polls and party’s future strategy.